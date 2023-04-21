CAO recognizing In-Demand Jobs Week

Community Action Organization (CAO) of Scioto County, Inc. will be welcoming job seekers into the Ohio Means Jobs Center this May 3 for a special workshop in recognition of In-Demand Jobs Week.

In-Demand Jobs Week is the statewide celebration of the jobs, industries, and skills that are in-demand in Ohio. This year, In-Demand Jobs Week will highlight Ohio’s top jobs that stem from career tech center education, and the different paths Ohioans can take to land a successful career.

To support job seekers in the area, CAO staff members will be available to share information about the in-demand jobs from local businesses. Jobs seekers are welcome to utilize the Career Center for updating resumes and applying for available jobs online. Information will also be available for all services that the Workforce and Business Development Program offers.

In addition to applying for available jobs, the In-Demand Jobs event will highlight many of the opportunities available through the OhioMeansJobs Scioto County Career Center.

The features of the open house will include a tour of the Ohio Means Jobs One Stop Center, a resume writing workshop, job search assistance, and more. The organization will also have local employers onsite. Light refreshments will be served.

“Job seekers are a critical component to businesses in our region, and it is important for job seekers to be job ready by learning career readiness skills to be competitive in the labor market. Job seekers are cordially invited to attend our upcoming event where they can learn job searching skills as well as the skill of resumé writing,” Lance L. Richardson, business services account executive, said.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend this event to learn more about the opportunities and services available in Scioto and surrounding counties.

“Most people in the community don’t fully understand all of the many resources Community Action provides,” Business and Community Development Manager Joseph Pratt said. “While this is only one chapter in one department of worthwhile services we offer, it is an important one and I believe we have excellent staff, especially Mr. Richardson, to guide job seekers in their search for gainful employment. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow your career through our services. I encourage anyone looking, or even considering a search, to attend and learn from our staff!”

Community Action will also be showcasing its new virtual reality equipment with trained instructor Heather Book. The equipment is perfect for showcasing in-demand jobs, hands-on, with a look at what is involved in those career fields.

To register, reach out to Joseph Pratt, business and community development manager, at [email protected] or 740.464.4501. You can also register and learn more about the event by emailing Lance Richardson, Business Resource Network account executive, at [email protected] or by calling 740.354.7545, extension 340.

The workshop will take place May 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Community Action Organization (CAO) of Scioto County, 433 Third Street.