Bobcats blank Vikings

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A complete game two-hit outing by junior pitcher Nathaniel Brannigan and early offense led the Green Bobcats to a 4-0 victory over Symmes Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Brannigan went the distance for the Bobcats, as he and the Green defense kept the Vikings off the scoreboard with their strike-throwing approach and execution in the field.

“The key to this game was throwing strikes and our defense making plays. No errors, made some great, great plays,” Coach David Shoupe said, after the game. “We were very aggressive fielding the ball, Nathaniel pitched really, really well. We’re capable of that day in and day out.”

Green got on the scoreboard early, plating two runs in the first and another in the second to take a 3-0 lead through two complete innings.

Brannigan also collected three hits and scored two runs for the Bobcats from their leadoff position in the lineup.

Freshman Jon Knapp went 2-of-4 at the plate and had an RBI, while juniors Braxton Conschafsky and Ace Thompson, sophomores Blake Smith and Quincy Merrill each had a hit in the win.

Sophomore Landon Kimbler drew two walks for Green.

“Cracking the scoreboard early is super important,” Shoupe said. “We were trying to manufacture some runs in each inning, just couldn’t get it done. Got out of some situations on defense that helped give us some momentum early as well.”

Green hits the road for two key SOC I games in their next two contests. On Friday they travel to face the Ironton St. Joe Flyers and on Monday, they’ll head to Portsmouth to face the Notre Dame Titans.

“We’ve got St. Joe and Notre Dame next two league games. I think if we continue to play like this, we can play with anybody,” Shoupe said.

***

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Green 210 001 X — 4 9 0

W: Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 7IP, 2H, 3BB, 0ER, 1K; L: M. Stevenson (SV) 6IP, 9H, 3ER, 6BB, 5K

Green hitting

Nathaniel Brannigan 3-4, 2R

Braxton Conschafsky 1-3, R

Jon Knapp 2-4, RBI

Blake Smith 1-2, RBI, BB

Quincy Merrill 1-2, 2BB

Landon Kimbler 0-2, 2BB

B. Renison 0-2, R, BB

Mason Neal 0-2

Ace Thompson 1-2, RBI

Green freshman Jon Knapp (35) collected two hits and an RBI in the Bobcats’ 4-0 win over Symmes Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times