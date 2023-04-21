Mohawks take early lead, top West

McDERMOTT — An aggressive approach at the plate and throwing strikes is what Northwest baseball coach Brandon Doss said led his Mohawks to a 10-4 win over Portsmouth West in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

Northwest plated 10 runs in the game’s first five innings and overcame a late Senator charge in the sixth to earn the victory.

As a team, Northwest had 10 hits — two apiece by senior Eli Dettwiller and freshmen Brady Doss, Levi Shepherd, and Peyton Wolfe.

“Just being aggressive, swinging at good pitches is the biggest thing,” Doss said. “Lot of these guys are trying to learn the approach at the plate, getting in a good count and swinging at good pitches, making solid contact.”

Freshman Drew Dettwiller and sophomore Blake Fenton drove in two RBI apiece for the Mohawks on hits.

Northwest played as the road team despite the game being played at their home field at Hegarty Field due to a track meet at PWHS that moved the location of Thursday’s contest to McDermott.

Brady Doss pitched a complete game on the mound for the Mohawks, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and issuing no walks.

“Just get up there and throw strikes is what we want our pitchers to do, he does a good job and has confidence in doing that — if they hit it, they hit it,” Coach Brandon Doss said. “Sixth inning is kind of what’s been happening to us. But it was nice to see us play well, have a bad inning and then overcome it.”

West plated a run in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1 through one complete and added another three runs in the sixth to make it a 10-4 game.

Junior Jakob Tipton collected three of West’s seven hits and scored two runs for the Senators.

Junior Reece Coleman had a two RBI hit for West.

The pair of SOC II foes will meet again on Saturday at Hegarty Field for their second meeting of the season — this time with the Mohawks playing as the home club.

“It’s nice to get a win like this, game we played well again and get to see them again on Saturday,” Doss said. “Hopefully it gives us some confidence going into the second game.”

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest 130 420 0 — 10 10 3

Portsmouth West 100 003 0 — 4 7 3

W: Brady Doss (N) 7IP, 7H, 3ER, 0BB, 2K; L: Jakob Tipton (W) 4IP, 8H, 6ER, 3BB, 5K

Northwest hitting

Brady Doss 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Levi Shepherd 2-3, R, RBI, 2BB

Logan Shepherd 0-3, R, RBI, BB

Andrew Nichols 0-3, RBI, BB

Drew Dettwiller 1-4, 2RBI

Peyton Wolfe 2-4, 2R

Eli Dettwiller 2-4, 2R

Blake Fenton 1-4, 2R, 2RBI

West hitting

Jakob Tipton 3-4, 2R

Levi Pickelsimer 1-4, R, RBI

Will Kegley 1-3, R, RBI

Reece Coleman 1-3, 2RBI

Landon Cornell 1-2

