Motorcycle crash leaves driver injured

WHEELERSBURG – On Thursday evening, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a three-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles on Lang Slocum Rd just south of Hammerstein Rd in Porter Township.

Austin W. Hodge, 21, of West Portsmouth, was operating a 2005 Honda motorcycle and Danny Smith, 28, of New Boston was operating a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. Mr. Hodge and Mr. Smith were driving southbound on Lang Slocum Rd. Both motorcycles went left of center and struck a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Crystal Smith, 44, of Scioto Furnace.

Mr. Hodge received head injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Porter Township EMS and later transported to a hospital in Columbus for further treatment of injuries.

Mr. Smith was not seriously injured from the crash and treated at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor. All motorcyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet and travel at safe speeds. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Porter Township Fire Department, Porter Township EMS and AirEvac