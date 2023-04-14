Minford tennis competes in five matches this week

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team had a busy week, competing in five matches in four days.

Waverly 4, Minford 1

Singles

Caden Nibert (W) d. Charlie Neal (M) 6-3, 6-3

Cam McKenzie (W) d. Kade Glockner (M) 6-0, 6-3

Sam Walsh (W) d. Alex Reeder (M) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) d. Cade Carroll, Mika Koecher (W) 6-1, 6-3

Carter Carroll, Thalin Hurt (W) d. John Keller, Brade Lore (M) 6-1, 7-5

Minford 5, Portsmouth West 0

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (W) 6-0, 6-1

Kade Glockner (M) d. Brandon Anderson (W) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Alex Reeder (M) d. Aiden Robinson (W) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) d. Haley Coleman, Cole Tipton (W) 6-3, 6-2

John Keller, Claire Clevenger (M) d. Abby Taylor, Isaac Horner (W) 0-6, 6-4 (10-7 tiebreaker)

Minford 3, Clay 2

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Marshall Thornton (C) 6-0, 6-0

Kade Glockner (M) d. Alex Lands (C) 6-1, 6-1

Alex Reeder (M) d. Mallory Swords (C) 6-2, 6-6

Doubles

Kenny Fowler, Malachi Loper (C) d. Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) 7-5, 7-5

Quinten Demorest, Jacob Robinson (C) d. John Keller, Claire Clevenger (M) 4-6, 6-1 (13-11 tiebreaker)

Minford 4, Valley 1

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Micah Bradshaw (V) 6-1, 6-0

Adrian Keeran (V) d. Kade Glocker (M) 6-2, 6-3

Alex Reeder (M) d. R. W. Cochran (V) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

John Keller, Allison Crank (winner by defeault)

Minford 4, Valley 1

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Micah Bradshaw (V) 6-0, 6-1

Matthew Justice (M) d. Adrian Keeran (V) 6-1, 6-0

Alex Reeder (M) d. R. W. Cochran (V) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

T.K. Sparks, Carter Ruby (V) d. Marissa Justice, Allison Crank (M) 6-3, 6-0

Zeh Wiehle, Ajay Stiles (M) (winner by default)