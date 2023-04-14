Lady Tigers down East in SOC I play

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers trailed visiting East only briefly before plating seven combined runs in the third and the fourth innings in their 9-4 home victory against the Lady Tartans.

New Boston (3-5) collected six hits and drew nine walks as a team in the win.

Junior Jadelyn Lawson led the Lady Tigers at the plate with three hits in four at-bats, three runs scored and two RBI.

Junior Cassie Williams had a team-high three RBI on two hits and a walk, scoring one run with four other NB teammates. Seniors Bre Conkel and Dylan O’Rourke, sophomore Brooklyn Curnutte and Kam Grace also scored runs for the Lady Tigers.

Curnutte and sophomore Allison Friend each drew two walks as part of their 10 walks drawn as a team.

Williams earned the win in the circle for New Boston, allowing eight hits and just two earned runs with six strikeouts of East batters.

East (1-7) collected eight hits as a team, two apiece by junior Haylie Howard and freshman Haley Weiss.

Weiss and sophomore Baylee Guido each drove in a run for the Lady Tartans.

***

BOX SCORE

East 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 — 4 8 2

New Boston 0 1 3 4 0 1 X — 9 6 3

W: Cassie Williams (NB) 7IP, 8H, 2ER, 1BB, 6K; L: Ella Shope (E) 3.1IP, 2H, 5ER, 7BB, 5K

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

New Boston junior Cassie Williams (10) earned the win in the circle for the Lady Tigers against East, allowing eight hits and two earned runs across seven innings. Jacob Smith | Daily Times