Tour de Portsmouth begins this week

Portsmouth’s Connexis gearing up for a series of bicycling events this year that will bring people out into the community while showcasing different locations and businesses within the area. The event is being branded the “Tour de Portsmouth” series.

“Join your friends and neighbors on Thursday evenings for a roving community ride through the city,” Connex’s Logan Minter explained online. “Each week, we’ll begin and end a ride with a different community partner or business and celebrate. Bikes of all types and riders of all skill levels are welcome. Routes will vary and adapt to participant interests.”

Minter has been involved in Connex programming heavily in recent years, volunteering for many of the hikes, kayak trips, and bicycling treks. He is behind the planning of Tour de Portsmouth and believes it offers a lot to the community, not just the riders of all age and capacity.

“The Tour de Portsmouth is this year’s version of our community ride series. In the past, we’ve done pop-up cruiser rides across town. This year, we decided to make it a roving event that will be able to highlight locations and businesses throughout the city,” Minter said. “I think it encourages people to get outside, be active, and offer a little incentive to move and check out different places we have around town, so the intent it two-fold in that regard. We are going to welcome all riders, whether they are single-seat cruisers or mountain bikes or kids bikes, road bikes, it doesn’t matter.”

Minter, who is very involved in the community, likes being able to engage people in the community in many ways. He sees many benefits to the new ride when it comes to making those engagements.

“I think it helps build the community across the board,” Minter explained. “It encourages people to try a new activity or life sport that they can enjoy for years to come and also be more active, which has health benefits. It even helps with our community and economics as far as being able to visit new places and be able to help new partners and businesses within the community.”

Connex also offers bikes to new riders on loan.

“Connex also has a small loaner fleet that people can borrow from if they just want to try it out,” Minter said. “We just ask that someone wanting a loaner to request it the day before.”

Tour de Portsmouth is only one of dozens of events offered throughout the year by the organization to get people active in the community through bicycling, paddling, walking, hiking, and more. In coming months, they have many events scheduled, from their Cinco de Mayo Full Moon Kayak, to Safety Day for kids, to even the monstrous Wild Ride event in Shawnee State Park. Follow them on Facebook for more information on their events.

“I think that Tour de Portsmouth is a good opportunity to engage the community,” Minter said. “It is a little different. Other cities have community rides, but, rather than do the exact same thing and duplicate it, we think we are offering a unique flavor with our plans and our business partners are excited to welcome riders and highlight and showcase what they have to offer the city.”

Tour de Portsmouth begins April 13, with a departure time of 5:30 p.m. at Stadium Lunch on Jackson Street.

