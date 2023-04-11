SSU softball splits doubleheader versus Thomas More

The Bears Softball team finished up their four-game set Saturday against the Saints of Thomas More University. After falling in tough games yesterday, the Bears looked to split the series with two wins today.

In the first game of the afternoon, the Bears would use a big sixth and seventh inning to complete the comeback victory. Ashley Fite, who stepped to the plate in the sixth inning, would blast a double to the wall scoring Kylie Ray to get the Bears on the board another run to make the score 6-2. The top half of the seventh would see even more action for the Bears as Ashley Fite walked to score a run followed by a Lexie Lockwood double scoring another making the game 6-4. Brittani Wolfenbarker would tie the game on a two-RBI single and Morgan Grambell sealed the comeback win with a three-run home run to win the game 9-6.

Grambell three-run home run in the seventh to break the 6-6 tie

Ashley Fite and Brittani Wolfenbarker with 2 RBI a piece

TMU had Cameryn Davidson’s number early on in game two, as they knocked her out of the game in the second inning which sent freshman Carly King to the circle. King would limit Thomas More to only 2 runs over her four innings of work. For the Bears offensively, they would struggle to string hits together. Cassie Schaefer stepped to the plate in the fifth inning, hitting a solo home run and putting the first run on the board for SSU. That was followed by an Ashey Fite double to score Lexie Lockwood who reached on an error earlier in the inning. That would be all the Bears would get in game two losing 9-2.

Schaefer solo home run in the fifth

Spears has a 3-hit game

The Bears will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Wilmore, Kentucky, to take on the Eagles of Asbury University. The Mid-Week action will see its first pitch at 2 PM Tuesday afternoon.

For more information on the Bears regarding schedule information or live streaming, please visit ssubears.com. You can also follow the softball program on Twitter (@ShawneeState_SB)