Bears Book Tickets to Outdoor Nationals

Jozi Brown hit the A standard in the 10,000m race. Brown finished in 16th place with a time of 37:04.18, besting the standard by almost 24 seconds. Also hitting the A standard in the 10,000m race, Hunter Hoover finished in 18th place with a time of 30:25.41, breaking his own school record as well. Running a time of 31:10.41 and finishing in 35th place, Alex Morris hit the B standard in the 10,000m race, narrowly missing the A standard by less than a second. In the 5000m race, Aiden Kammler finished in 20th place with a time of 14:45.34. Kammler hit the B standard by almost 5 seconds. Also competing at the Flames Invitational, Mikella Meddock ran the 10,000m race in a time of 39:53.13 finishing in 40th place, Logan Boggs ran a time of 32:57.63 in the 10,000m race, Malachi Shugert finished the 10,000m race in a time of 33:29.13, and Dylan French ran the 5,000m race in a time of 16:11.03.

There were several top finishes from both teams at the Golden Eagle Invitational. On the women’s side, Deanna Hall finished first in the 10,000m race with a time of 41:57.98. Following Hall, Sydney Reed (42:55.14) and Elizabeth Middleton (44:04.10) finished in 3rd and 4th, respectively. In the 1500m race, Shari Ritchey finished in 15th with a time of 5:32.90 and Sarah Letchford finished in 16th with a time of 5:34.94. The duo also ran in the 800m race with Ritchey finishing in 5th (2:32.11) and Letchford finishing in 10th (2:39.41).

On the men’s side, Mason Blizzard posted a first-place finish in the 800m race with a time of 1:58.32. Following Blizzard, Jacob Beyer finished in 6th (2:11.26) and Jack Monroe finished in 8th (2:14.50). In the 1500m race, Philip Evory finished in 7th with a time of 4:19.72, Zach Sharrock finished in 8th with a time of 4:32.91, Jack Monroe finished in 10th with a time of 4:38.56, Evan Siberell finished in 12th with a time of 4:45.12, and Jared Flowers finished in 16th with a time of 4:55.20. In the long jump, Matthew Rauch finished in 4th jumping a distance of 5.65m. Rauch also competed in discus where he threw a distance of 26.06m and finished in 14th place.

The teams will be back in action on Saturday, April 15th at the Cherry Blossom Invitational hosted by Ohio University.

Flames Invitational Full Results: https://static.goleeflames.com/custompages/MTK%20Results/2023/4-8-2023_Flames-Invitational.pdf

Golden Eagle Invitational Full Results: https://www.tfrrs.org/results/78917/University_of_Charleston_Golden_Eagle_Invitational