United Commercial Travelers donates to Scioto County DD

PORTSMOUTH – The Friends of Scioto DD received a donation of $15,000 from the United Commercial Travelers, Secretary Treasure of Council #11, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“It is a pleasure to be able to help the local community and I’m certain the Friends of DD will put this donation to good use to help many people with disabilities as needs arise,” said Leonard Vericalli of United Commercial Travelers.

The donation was made to the Friends of Scioto DD program, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, created by Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, that works to fill the gaps where urgent monetary intervention is necessary for people served by Scioto County DD to remain independent and active in their community.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous donation. This is going to allow us to more efficiently serve folks,” said SCDD Superintendent Matt Purcell. “The way we operate traditionally with a purchase order and voucher system sometimes takes a week or two to complete a transaction. With this fund, we’re going to be able to do that a little more quickly. It’s going to help people stay in their homes and get the items they need so they don’t have to wait. Sometimes folks are facing eviction or utility shut-offs, with this donation we’re going to be able to help those people.”

If anyone would like to make a donation to the Friends of Scioto DD program, please contact Carla Selby at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities by calling 740-353-0636. For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call the number provided or visit online at www.sciotodd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok.