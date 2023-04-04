Minford tennis earns two SOC wins

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team picked up a pair of wins in the past week over Southern Ohio Conference opponents.
Minford 4, Wheelersburg 1
Singles
Charlie Neal (M) def. Justin Howard (W) 6-1, 6-1
Kade Glockner (M) def. Alex Meyers (W) 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 8-6
Daniel Woodring (W) def. Alex Reeder (M) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Matthew Justice, John Keller (M) def. Dylan Wilson, Brady Schamburg (W) (6-0, 6-0)
Marissa Justice, Clarie Clevenger (M) def. Kody Evans, Jaden Cain (W) (6-4, 0-6, 10-8)
Minford 5, New Boston 0
Singles
Charlie Neal (M) def. Avery Gosselin (NB) 6-0, 6-0
Kade Glockner (M) def. Brooklyn Boyer (NB) 6-0, 6-0
Alex Reeder (M) def. Arenda Gosselin (NB) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Matthew Justice, John Keller (M) def. Julie Maynard, Trey Steele (NB) 6-3, 6-0
Marissa Justice, Allison Crank (M) def. Gabby Banfield, Riley Adkins (NB) 6-3, 6-1
