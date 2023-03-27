Seven-year-old dies from an A.T.V. Crash at Doctor Singleton Park

SCIOTO COUNTY- Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on Sunday, March 26, his office received multiple 9-1-1 calls of an A.T.V. crash at Doctor Singleton Park, located at 22327 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, Ohio.

Initial reports called into 9-1-1 advised that the A.T.V. had struck a wire which caused the operator and passenger to be ejected from the A.T.V. Deputies, along with EMS from Portsmouth Ambulance, responded to the scene.

Both the passenger and operator where transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. Wyatt Moore, age 7, from 1802 H Kendall Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he passed away from injuries sustained in this crash.

Jeremy Daniel Bryant, age 42, from 1802 H Kendall Ave Portsmouth, Ohio was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grant Medical Center to obtain a statement from Mr. Bryant. Mr. Bryant was arrested at Grant Medical Center on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence. Mr. Bryant will be transported back to Scioto County once a Rule 4 hearing is completed in Franklin County.

Additional evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with any information may contact Captain Woodford at 740-354-7306.