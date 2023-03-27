Baseball & Softball Scoreboard —March 25 & March 27

By

Baseball Scoreboard—March 25

Wheelersburg 14, Logan 3, 5 innings (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Oak Hill 13, Piketon 5

Fairland 16, River Valley 1, 5 innings (at Rock Hill Wooden Bat Tournament)

Fairland 15, Symmes Valley 0, 5 innings (at Rock Hill Wooden Bat Tournament)

River Valley 9, Chesapeake 6 (at Rock Hill Wooden Bat Tournament)

Minford at Portsmouth, ppd.

Peebles at Notre Dame (DH), canceled

East at West Union (DH), canceled

South Webster at Whiteoak (DH), canceled

Valley vs. West Jefferson, canceled (at Ironton Wooden Bat)

Valley vs. Ironton, canceled (at Ironton Wooden Bat)

Softball Scoreboard—March 25

South Webster 2, Notre Dame 1 (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

South Webster 8, Rock Hill 7 (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

Hillsboro 3, Notre Dame 2, 8 innings (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

Valley 15, Coal Grove 11 (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

Rock Hill 6, Valley 4 (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

Coal Grove 9, Peebles 2 (at Rock Hill Queen of The Hill)

Piketon 3, Chesapeake 1; Piketon 11, Chesapeake 3

Unioto 10, Fairland 6; Unioto 19, Fairland 12

South Gallia at Clay (DH), canceled

East at West Union (DH), canceled