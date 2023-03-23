SW’s Blevins earns 2nd straight HM All-America

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— University of Rio Grande senior forward Shiloah Blevins is among those to be named to the 2022-23 NAIA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention All-America list.

The All-America teams and Player of the Year award winner, which were selected by the All-America Committee, were announced by the national office on Tuesday.

Blevins, a native of South Webster, earned his second straight Honorable Mention All-America accolade.

Blevins averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the RedStorm, which finished 25-7 after a season-ending loss to William Penn (Iowa) University in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.

Blevins — a three-time First Team All-River States Conference selection and the league’s Player of the Year in 2020-21 — shot 47.2 -percent from the floor overall, 39.4-percent from three-point range, and 81.2-percent from the free-throw line.

He also averaged one assist per game, and just under one steal and one blocked shot per contest.

“Shiloah was one of the most efficient and unselfish players in all of NAIA this past season offensively. I think that speaks volumes to the type of person and leader he is. It was all about winning for him,” said Rio Grande head coach Ryan Arrowood. “He was a key part in one of, if not the best, turnarounds in school history over the last three years. His leadership, both on and off the court, is everything we look for in a Rio Grande Basketball player.”

Blevins finished his collegiate career with 1,575 points and 691 rebounds in 110 games.

Mason Walters of Jamestown (N.D.) was named the NAIA National Player of the Year — after helping guide the Jimmies a 27-7 record.

Walters, now a three-time First-Team All-America selection, averaged nearly a double-double with 26.6 points (second in the nation) and 9.4 rebounds per game.

The senior shot 63.8-percent from the floor throughout the course of the season, and ranked fourth in the country with 321 total rebounds.

The All-America team included a First, Second and Third team comprised of 12 players each, as well as 46 Honorable Mention selections.

No school had more than one selection on each team, while IU South Bend (Ind.), Morningside (Iowa) and Northwestern (Iowa) each had two listed on the Honorable Mention list.

The NAIA Coach of the Year will be announced later this spring.