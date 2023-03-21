House Struck by Vehicle on Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road

Franklin Furnace – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a vehicle that struck a residence on Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road near milepost 4. The crash occurred on Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 11:33 PM. A 2005 Ford Taurus, driven by Sean E. White, age 34, of Ironton, Ohio, was traveling northwest on Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road. Mr. White’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a residence. Mr. White was ejected from the vehicle and suffered multiple injuries. Allison Klaiber, 21-year-old female in the residence was also injured as a result of the crash.

Mr. White was transported by AirEvac to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Ms. Klaiber was treated at the scene by Green Twp EMS.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.