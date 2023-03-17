SCDD celebrating 10 years of Hardwood Heroes on March 23

PORTSMOUTH– Scioto County Developmental Disabilities and Scioto County Special Olympics are celebrating 10 fantastic years of Hardwood Heroes celebrity basketball games during this year’s game on March 23. The game will see local celebrities tip off against a team of athletes from the Scioto County Special Olympics adult and student teams.

“This fundraiser goes to support our local Special Olympians. It helps pay for the bus trips to away games and to feed our athletes. It is used to pay for their uniforms and their registration fees for regional and state events. It also helps pay for equipment that we need, as well as medals and trophies,” said SCDD Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland.

The Scioto County Special Olympics adult team, Shooting Stars, will alternate quarters with the student team, the Vern Riffe Cardinals. The Shooting Stars are coached by Brandy Starrett, and the Cardinals are coached by Rita Arthur.

The team of local celebrities is made up of Chuck Greenslate (WNXT), Attorney Adrienne Buckler Callihan (SCDD Board Member), Gerald Cadogan (SSU), Ben Gill (SOMC), Dr. Jennifer Roberts, Dr. Jerod Bentley, Dr. Zack Woodrum, Brandi Dalton (Scioto Trails Advancing Abilities), Christy Montgomery (Goodwill), Tiffany Carter (Capabilities), Tyler Crisp (Bar Benders), Jodi Conkel (Detective Sergeant), Jeff Hale (Iron Body Fitness), Shaye Coburn (SOMC Life Center), Beckett Gue (Express Oil and Tires), Anthony Stidham (Professional Wrestler), Joe Hannah (Minford Basketball Player), and Mike Glockner (Glockner Family of Dealerships). The celebrity team will be coached by Eric Bailey (Southern Ohio Correctional Facility), who played on the inaugural Hardwood Heroes celebrity team.

“Our players are very excited. They are practicing extremely hard. We are having a pep rally on Wednesday, March 22, and we’re going to have a mini-game with our Shooting Stars and Cardinals playing against our staff,” Rowland added. “Our Cardinals will also be playing an open-door game against the Lawrence County Open Door school on Thursday (March 16) so they’ll be using that time to get some extra prep in as well.”

Other special guests include Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, radio personality Keith “KC” Chatfield, and former SCDD Community Relations Coordinator who started the Hardwood Heroes game tradition Shawn Jordan as this year’s emcees. Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman and Sheriff David Thoroughman will be volunteering at the raffle table.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Director of Outreach Jessica Hoffer mentioned, “Several staff members from Scioto DD will be working feverishly to make sure Hardwood Heroes is a success. We couldn’t put on such a fantastic event without the generosity of SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton and all the help from the Shawnee State Women’s Basketball team. We extend our gratitude for their support of our Special Olympics program.”

This year’s Hardwood Heroes basketball game will be on March 23 at 6 p.m. at Shawnee State University. Tickets are $3 at the door.

For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotodd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok