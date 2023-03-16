Two Lucasville men arrested in a stolen vehicle

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announces the arrest of two men in connection to a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, May 16. Deputy Kade Conley and Deputy Trevor Webster conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for fictitious plates. The traffic stopped occurred at the intersection of State Route 104 and McDermott Pond Creek Road.

Deputies checked the Vehicle Identification Number “VIN” which identified the vehicle as a stolen vehicle out of Clinton County.

Arrested was the driver, Marion Stiers, age 43, from 26 Linwood Ave. Lucasville, Ohio. Stiers was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree. Also arrested was the passenger, Nicholas R. Breech, age 42, from Otway, Ohio. Breech was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree. Breech also had an Adult Parole Warrant for his arrest.

Both individuals appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning, March 16, 2023. The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury.

Anyone with additional information should contact the detective division at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office @ 740-351-1091.