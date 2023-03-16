Lisath to receive OHSAA Coaches award

DAYTON — The 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association Coaches Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award for boys basketball will be presented to Jeff Lisath.

Lisath just completed his 27th year overall as a head coach and 10th year as head boys basketball coach at Dayton Northridge High School, where he has been responsible for transforming the basketball program by investing in and caring deeply for each of his players.

He has won over 400 games coaching in Ohio, and he also serves as the assistant superintendent and director of operations for the Northridge Local Schools.

Lisath was a two-time all-state player at Portsmouth High School, leading the Trojans to the 1978 OHSAA Class AA state championship.