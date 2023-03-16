OHSAA announces partnership extension with Rawlings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced an extension of its partnership with Rawlings to continue to serve as the official basketball, baseball and softball of the OHSAA.

The five-year agreement extends the partnership through the 2027-28 school year.

“We place a high value on the long-term relationship we have built with Rawlings,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Rawlings products are well-regarded amongst our coaches and student-athletes across the state, and we are pleased to continue to work together into the future.”

Rawlings has been the OHSAA’s official tournament basketball since 1999.

“The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association is excited to continue our partnership with the OHSAA and having Rawlings be the official basketball of the OHSBCA and OHSAA,” said OHSBCA Executive Director Joe Balogh. “We have enjoyed a great partnership with Rawlings and are excited to continue that relationship for the next five years. Rawlings basketballs are the preferred choice of our basketball coaches in Ohio.”

The official OHSAA tournament basketballs will continue to be the COMPOHIOCB (boys) and the COMPOHIO285CB (girls).

The official ball of the baseball tournament will be the R100-OHIO, and softball will use the C12RYL-OH.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership as the official baseball, softball and basketball supplier of the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” Rawlings said in a statement. “Our commitment to providing high-quality and competitively-priced Rawlings products to OHSAA schools is unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to provide the athletes with the best performance products available on the market.”