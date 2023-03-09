SSU softball plays in Myrtle Beach event

MYRTLE BEACH — The Shawnee State Softball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play a total of eight games over the course of the week. On the Bears’ first two days of action, they would go 3-1 scoring 18 runs over the first four games.

Day 1

In game one, Emma Wargel set the tone by going the distance and throwing an absolute gem. Wargel would allow only one hit over her five innings of work and struck out five. The bats were hot, and the top of the order Kylie Ray, Ashley Fite, and Emily Allphin would provide four hits and reach base five out of their 10 plate appearances each providing an RBI as well. Mackenzie Hale provided a hit and an RBI, while Allison Tom had one hit and two RBI. The Bears would win this game 8-0 setting the tone for their trip.

Cassie Schaefer 3-3 with an RBI

Lexie Lockwood 2-2 with a walk and RBI

In game two, Schaefer went the complete seven innings dealing the entire time. She allowed just three hits while striking out 11. The bats were quiet compared to game one only managing four hits as a team. Cassie would help herself out by going 2-3 at the plate, Tom would go 1-2 with an RBI, and Spears also had a hit in the contest. The Bears would win 2-0 in the second game of their trip.

Shawnee State would only have to use two pitchers for their 12 innings played. Schaefer and Wargel were dominant, to say the least.

Day 2

In game one, the Bears were only able to reach base a total of three times one being a walk by Lauren Spears and both hits of the contest came from Emily Allphin. The Bear’s pitching would hold their own, Cameryn Davidson would go two and two-thirds innings allowing three runs on two hits while striking out two. Emma Wargel would follow Davidson up not allowing a run and striking out two in her two-and-a-third innings of work. Carly King would pitch the final inning not allowing a base runner and striking out two. The Bears would lose 3-1.

In game two against Mary Washington, SSU’s bats would come back to life. Shawnee would put together six hits in the contest, all six coming from Kylie Ray, Emily Allphin, and Cassie Schaefer. Schaefer also pitched for the Bears, going four strong innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out three. Hailey Sneddon would go the last three innings not allowing a run while striking out one as well. The Bears would win the second game against Mary Washington 7-3.

Ray would go three for four with an RBI.

Schaefer helping herself out went two for three with an RB

Allphin went one for three with a walk and two RBI

Back in action on March 2nd against Albion College the Bears would struggle to string together hits.