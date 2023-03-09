SSU men’s basketball make first round exit

MONTGOMERY — The Shawnee State men’s basketball team traveled to Faulkner (Ala.) to play the #3 seeded Eagles in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. With shots not falling for the Bears, their first-round opponents ran away with the game, ending with a final score of 82-57.

Straight from tipoff, Shawnee was fighting a war of attrition. The #3 seed came out scorching from beyond the arc, converting seven three pointers in the first eight minutes of the game. Tre Baumgardner III played the role of firefighter on several occasions, coming in to make big shots and keep the game close. His 10 points led the way for the Bears, while Felix Uadiale went a perfect 4-4 and chipped in with 8 points.

The second half had much the same to offer, with Faulkner staying red hot from outside and Shawnee struggling to convert. Stepping up after a slow start, Latavious Mitchell fought to keep the Bears afloat, scoring on four possessions in a row and adding 11 points in the second half. With a lead built up in the first half though, the Eagles held on to take down the Bears.

Tre Baumgardner III was the Bears high scorer, converting on an efficient 18 points

Second leading scorer, Latavious Mitchell, added 15 points and 6 rebounds

Two more Bears scored in double digits: Brandon Beavers (11) and Felix Uadiale (10)

With their first-round exit, the Bears season is now officially over. The loss marks the end of another successful year under Head Coach Delano Thomas, finishing 17-13 while competing in one of the premiere conferences in the whole of the NAIA.

