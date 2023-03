Basketball Scoreboard — March 7-March 11

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 7

Division IV Regional Semifinals

Hiland 55, Federal Hocking 51 (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

Westerville Northside Christian 66, Green 56 (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 8

Division III Regional Semifinals

Garaway vs. Columbus Africentric, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

North Adams vs. South Point, 8 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

Girls Basketball Schedule— March 9

Division II State Semifinals

Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Bryan, 11 a.m. (at University of Dayton Arena)

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Fairland, 1 p.m. (at University of Dayton Arena)

Girls Basketball Schedule— March 10

Division III State Semifinals

Wheelersburg vs. Columbus Africentric, 11 a.m. (at University of Dayton Arena)

Margaretta vs. Chippewa, 1 p.m. (at University of Dayton Arena)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 10

Division IV Regional Finals

Hiland vs. Westerville Northside Christian, 7 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)