ACTC offering free Nurse Aide Program to those who qualify

ASHLAND, KY– Workforce Solutions at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is now enrolling for a three-week Scholarship Nurse Aide class beginning April 3rd. The deadline to apply for the class is March 20th.

Students who apply and are selected for the class will take the course tuition free and will also receive gift cards through the process to commemorate various milestones.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone who has always wanted to become a nurse aide, but never had the funds to pay for it,” said Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions. “The milestone gift cards will provide additional money up to $1,000 to help students offset other expenses such as gas, supplies, etc.”

The scholarship funds were provided by the State of Kentucky as a solution to the nurse aide shortage in long-term care facilities.

Apply online at https://bit.ly/NurseAideGrant

Scholarship recipients will be selected on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Please note that this scholarship is not automatically granted to all applicants. The selection process is based on the minimum requirements and the applicant’s needs.