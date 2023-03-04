In “The fellowship of the ring” author JRR Tolkien captures an amazing moment. Frodo: “I wish it need not have happened on our time.” “So do I” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” Our time, and what a time it is! It is overwhelming to consider that the God of the universe has entrusted to us the stewardship of this very moment in history!

In a recent Washington Times article entitled U.N. poised to attack religion, church, Bible in looming LGBTQ study Cheryl Crumley writes… “The United Nations Human Rights Council is poised to prepare and release a report on the “perceived contradictions” between the LGBTQ agenda and religious teachings. Among the probable findings will be accusatory language leveled at the church, at the Bible, at Christian teachings regarding homosexuality, regarding transgenderism — particularly of children — and regarding the true definition of marriage and the traditional, biblically centered view of family.”

She continues… “The United Nations has long lusted to tear down America’s religious freedom for many, many reasons — not the least of which is it’s the basis of American Exceptionalism, that is, that individuals are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that government is only instituted as a protector of those God-given rights. If individuals get their rights from God, after all, what need for government except to serve — right? That’s a fearful scenario for tyrants, for globalists, for elitists…” Yes, this is quite a time to be alive!

In last month’s Clarion Quarterly, Dr. Al Mohler in a speech entitled Defending Freedom in a Darkened Age shared, “What is the great cause unique to this generation of Christians? It is to bear testimony to the One True God, The Father Son and Holy Spirit, to advance the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and to speak truth when the world goes insane. It is to hold together and stand without apology upon the transcendental’s of the good, the true, the beautiful, because we know they are grounded in the reality of God Himself…

The great challenge of our generation in this moment is to contend for the rule of law and for the integrity of laws; to understand that religious liberty is indeed the first and most fundamental liberty without which no other liberty will survive, can survive. So, we are not in the company of the depressed and the discouraged. We are in the army of the determined. And understand that we are called, in any moment of human history to be found faithful until God in Christ shows his infinite faithfulness. Our answer in this darkening age must be a theology that’s ever deeper in a fight that’s ever more determined.”

There is a spiritual battle that rages each and every day of our lives. If you are a Christ follower, you have one objective and that is to become more and more like Christ every day. When you come to accept and believe this it will change drastically the way you view your life. The apostle Paul in his letter to the Ephesian church reminded them of this battle and how they were to face it. He writes, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” There has never been a more important moment in history for the people of God to be fully equipped to stand for Biblical truth!

Years ago, National Geographic ran an article about the Alaskan Bull Moose. The males of the species battle for dominance during the fall breeding season, literally going head-to-head with antlers crunching together as they collide. Often the antlers, their only weapons, are broken. That ensures defeat. The heftiest moose, with the largest and strongest antlers, triumphs. Therefore, the battle fought in the fall is really won during the summer, when the moose eat continually. The one that consumes the best diet for growing antlers and gaining weight will be the heavyweight in the fight. Those that eat inadequately sport weaker antlers and less bulk. There is a lesson here for us. Spiritual battles wait. Satan will choose a season to attack. The difference between victory or failure depends much on what we do long before the battles begin. The bull-moose principle: Enduring faith, strength, and wisdom for trials are best developed before they’re needed. Gandalf had it right, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” May we make the most of Our Time!