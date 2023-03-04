2022-23 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association
all-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams
* * *
These lists for the print version of The Daily Times include only Southern Ohio Conference and Ohio Valley Conference players. For the Full lists, visit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports/local-sports/
Division 2
First Team
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Fairland, 5-11, Jr., 14.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 18.5;
Player of the Year
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
Coaches of the Year
Jon Buchanan, Fairland; Jeff Miller, Unioto; J.D. Walters, Sheridan
Second Team
Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 5-11, Jr., 8.0; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-11, Sr., 14.6; 11.5
Special Mention
Bailey Russell, Fairland; Addison Godby, Fairland; AChanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;
* * *
Division 3
First Team
Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Sr., 17.6; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 5-11, Fr., 19.2; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-11, Sr., 14.1; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 10.8
Player of the Year
Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown
Coaches of the Year
Rob Davis, North Adams; Larry Howell, Portsmouth West
Second Team
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Sr., 12.1; Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 18.7; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-5, So., 10.6; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, Jr., 15.7; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, So., 14.9; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, Jr., 8.7; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, 5-5, Sr., 12.9
Third Team
Camille Hall, South Point, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove, 5-8, Sr., 11.2; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, Sr., 12.0; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, So., 10.0; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, 5-3, Sr., 11.7
Special Mention
J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill; Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake; Alivia Noel, Coal Grove; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Saratina Jackson, South Point; Faith Jewett, McDermott Northwest; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Maggie Risner, Minford; Lexi Conkel, Minford; Savannah Cantrell, Portsmouth; Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg
* * *
Division 4
First Team
Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, Sr., 18.1; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 11.7; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, Sr., 19.0
Player of the Year
Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Coach of the Year
Jerry Close, Waterford
Second Team
Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, Sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, Jr., 10.0
Third Team
Ella Kirby, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-7, Jr., 9.4; Katie Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Jr., 8.3
Special Mention
Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley; Anna Knapp, Green; Katelinn Satterfield, Green; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western; Cylie Weaver, Beaver Eastern; Laney Lewis, Sciotoville East; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Glenwood; Annabelle Ball, Portsmouth Notre Dame