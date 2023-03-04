2022-23 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

all-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Sr., 23.7

Second Team

None

Third Team

Danika Mahaffey, Logan, 5-7, So. 9.3; Avery Erslan, Chillicothe, 5-10, Sr., 8.0

Special Mention

Makenzie Daubenmire, Logan

* * *

These lists for the print version of The Daily Times include only Southern Ohio Conference and Ohio Valley Conference players. For the Full lists, visit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports/local-sports/

Division 2

First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Fairland, 5-11, Jr., 14.3; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, So., 11.5; Alex Frazee. Vincent Warren, 5-9, Sr., 19.3; Milee Smith, Unioto, 5-11, Fr., 13.7; Amaris Betts, Unioto, 5-8, Jr., 14-7; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, Jr., 15.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 18.5; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, Sr. 15.2; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-11, Jr., 21.5

Player of the Year

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

Coaches of the Year

Jon Buchanan, Fairland; Jeff Miller, Unioto; J.D. Walters, Sheridan

Second Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 5-11, Jr., 8.0; Riley Medley, Marietta, 5-7, Sr., 8.0; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Sr., 11.0; Amelia Uhrig, Unioto, 5-10, Jr., 8.3; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-11, Sr., 14.6; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, So., 12.4; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, Fr., 13.0; Nicole Terry, Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 13.5; Elly Lewis, Fairfield Union, 5-6, Jr., 15.0; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, Sr., 14.2; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-9, Sr., 9.5; Nora Saffell, Sheridan, 6-0, Jr., 11.5

Third Team

Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, Jr., 12.1; Lindsey Riddle, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 6.9; Emily Zuber, Athens, 5-11, Sr., 5.5; Morgan Blakeman, Circleville, 5-9, Sr., 11.2; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace, 5-6, Jr., 10.0; Blake Herdman, Hillsboro, 5-9, So., 13.8; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-8, Sr., 10.9

Special Mention

Bailey Russell, Fairland; Addison Godby, Fairland; A lyssa Baker, Marietta; Raylen Shotwell, Vincent Warren; Alexis Book, Unioto; Magnolia Holbert, Unioto; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Lakin Williams, Vinton County; Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Ella Chapman, Athens; Faith Yancey, Circleville; Gabby McConnell, Circleville; Christian Thompson, Fairfield Union; Allie Mongold, Wash. Court House; Kiki Ingram, Logan Elm; Abby Wilson, New Lexington; Halle Warner, Sheridan

* * *

Division 3

First Team

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Sr., 17.6; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Jr., 20.1; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-9, Jr., 16.7; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-6, Sr., 28.9; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-8, Sr., 19.0; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, Jr., 24.0; Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Sr., 13.2; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 5-11, Fr., 19.2; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-11, Sr., 14.1; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 10.8

Player of the Year

Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Coaches of the Year

Rob Davis, North Adams; Larry Howell, Portsmouth West

Second Team

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Sr., 12.1; Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 18.7; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-5, So., 10.6; Rylee Lisle, Meigs, 6-1, Sr., 17.0; Gabby Pernell, Southeastern, 5-5, Jr., 13.5; Emma Hinshaw, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, Jr., 10.0; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, 5-10, Sr., 11.8; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-11, Jr., 13.6; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 12.5; Faith Donley, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., 12.4; Kenlie Jones, Seaman North Adams, 5-2, Jr., 11.8; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, Jr., 15.7; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, So., 14.9; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, Jr., 8.7; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, 5-5, Sr., 12.9

Third Team

Camille Hall, South Point, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove, 5-8, Sr., 11.2; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, Sr., 12.0; Hayley Edwards, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Fr., 11.4; Brooklyn Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, Sr., 13.5; Takira Walker, Federal Hocking, 5-1, Fr., 10.7; Madison Potts, Wellston, 5-8, Jr., 14.4; Sydney Ater, Adena, 5-9, Jr., 8.6; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, 5-7, Sr., 12.4; Sarah Clark, Eastern Brown, 5-10, Sr., 11.0; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Jr., 12.2; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, So., 10.0; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, 5-3, Sr., 11.7

Special Mention

J’lynn Risner, Rock Hill; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill; Abbey Isaacs, Chesapeake; Alivia Noel, Coal Grove; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Saratina Jackson, South Point; Carlee Manley, Bidwell River Valley; Jennifer Parker, Meigs; Andrea Mahr, Meigs; Haley Alloway, Belpre; Cayleigh Dupler, Nelsonville-York; Kyndal Snedden, Federal Hocking; Kaylee Hudnall, Albany Alexander: Kimberly Aubrey, Wellston; Grace Wireman, Southeastern; Kaci Carroll, Chillicothe Huntington; Paige Weiss, Westfall; Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon; McKinzie Dotson, Eastern Brown; Hannah Hamilton, Leesburg Fairfield; Ashlah Staten, West Union; Caydence Carroll, Peebles; Abigail Smalley, Peebles; Harlee Brand, Seaman North Adams; Laney Ruckel, Seaman North Adams; Alexia Van Meter; Crooksville; Faith Jewett, McDermott Northwest; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Maggie Risner, Minford; Lexi Conkel, Minford; Savannah Cantrell, Portsmouth; Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

* * *

Division 4

First Team

Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, So., 10.3; Morgan Lyons, South Gallia, 5-8, Jr., 16.8; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, Sr., 18.1; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, Sr., 11.7; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, Sr., 19.0

Player of the Year

Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year

Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, So., 11.6; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-11, So., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, Jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, Sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, Jr., 10.0

Third Team

Kendall Dye, Paint Valley, 5-10, Sr., 10.0; Gracie Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 11.0; Kiersten Rose, Racine Southern, 5-8, Fr., 11.0; Ella Kirby, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-7, Jr., 9.4; Katie Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Jr., 8.3

Special Mention

Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley; Anna Knapp, Green; Katelinn Satterfield, Green; Laykyn Jones, Waterford; Tori Triplett, South Gallia; Madison Summers, South Gallia; Karris Dye, Paint Valley; Juli Durst, Reedsville Eastern; Rilynn Fouts, Glouster Trimble; Jaylee Orsborne, Glouster Trimble; Bre Allen, Corning Miller; Raegan Wikoff, Manchester; Ashleigh Dunn, Manchester; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western; Cylie Weaver, Beaver Eastern; Laney Lewis, Sciotoville East; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Glenwood; Annabelle Ball, Portsmouth Notre Dame