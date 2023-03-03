*More details from Friday’s Division III, Region 11 Final will be available on Saturday*

LOGAN — In an all Southern Ohio Conference Division II Region 11 Final, it was the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates who emerged with a 50-41 victory over Portsmouth West inside Jim Myers Gymnasium at Logan High School on Friday.

It’s the program’s first ever regional championship and subsequent trip to the Division III state semifinals.

For the first time in program history, @burgladypirates are headed to the Division III State Semifinals. Lady Pirates defeat Portsmouth West 50-41 in the Region 11 Final. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/J2zivtJvrl — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 4, 2023

“It’s memories for a lifetime,” Lady Pirates coach Dusty Spradlin said, after the game. “Our group that played, we still get together and reminisce. These kids are going to be able to do that. It’s a huge win for this program. Our kids aren’t shy from the moment, they’ve been apart of softball championships and our school’s been apart of football and baseball championships. It feels good to finally be able to break through.”

Not only is it the first regional championship for the Lady Pirate program — it breaks a 43-year drought for Scioto County girls programs of appearing at the state tournament.

The last to do so before Wheelersburg was the 1979-80 Clay Lady Panthers who won a Class A Regional Championship.

Highlights from Friday’s Region 11 Final and @burgladypirates’s first ever regional championship. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/9qRpJhxoWZ — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 4, 2023

Wheelersburg senior Macee Eaton (32) scored a team-high 19 points during the Lady Pirates’ 50-41 win over Portsmouth West in the Region 11 Final.

Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, burgsports.com

Wheelersburg will play the winner of the Region 12 Final on Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Region 12 Final will be played between Columbus Africentric and Versailles on Saturday, March 4th at 1 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Wheelersburg senior Lexie Rucker (31) goes for layup while being guarded by West senior Charlie Jo Howard (23) duriong the Region 11 Final at Logan High School.

Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, burgsports.com

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West 10 9 11 11 — 41

Wheelersburg 11 10 12 17 — 50

Portsmouth West (25-2): Maelynn Howell 2 4-4 9, Elisha Andre 0 0-0 0, Sydney McDermott 0 0-0 0, Kate Rollins 0 0-0 0, Emma Sayre 9 5-6 25, Lexi Deaver 1 1-2 4, Charlie Jo Howard 1 0-0 3; TOTALS: 13 10-12 41; Three-point field goals: 5 (Emma Sayre 2, Maelynn Howell, Lexi Deaver, Charlie Jo Howard 1 apiece)

Wheelersburg (25-2): Mia Vastine 0 0-0 0, Madison Whittaker 2 0-0 5, Annie Coriell 1 0-0 2, Kiera Kennard 1 1-3 3, Jocelyn Tilley 1 0-0 2, Makenna Walker 1 2-2 4, Lexie Rucker 4 7-8 15, Macee Eaton 5 5-6 19; TOTALS: 15 15-19 51; Three-point field goals: 5 (Macee Eaton 4, Madison Whittaker 1 apiece)