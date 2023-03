Basketball Scoreboard — March 3-March 10

By

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 3

Division III Regional Final

Wheelersburg 50, West 41 (at Logan HS)

Division II Regional Final

Fairland 41, Granville 25 (at Zanesville HS)

Girls Basketball Schedule — March 4

Division IV Regional Final

Notre Dame vs. Hiland, 7 p.m. (at Pickerington North HS)

Boys Basketball Schedule — March 5

Division II District Final

(4) New Lexington vs. (2) Fairfield Union, 2 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

Division III District Finals

(4) North Adams vs. (1) Minford, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)

(3) Zane Trace vs. (2) South Point, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Convocation Center)