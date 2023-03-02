SSU to host President’s Gala

Shawnee State University Development Foundation will host its annual President’s Gala on Saturday, Apr. 22. Returning to an in-person format after two years of virtual events, the President’s Gala brings together university administration, faculty, donors, alumni, and supporters from the surrounding community. The annual event is an opportunity to celebrate university achievements of the past year while raising support for various programs across campus. This year’s President’s Gala will benefit the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship fund.

“We are excited to be able to offer the President’s Gala as an in-person event again for our donors and campus supporters,” SSU Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation Chris Moore said. “The commitment shown to this event while we offered it virtually these past two years just shows how dedicated our donors are to the mission of Shawnee State. It will be a thrill to once again be able to gather many of those supporters into one room for this year’s President’s Gala.”

In the past twenty years, the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship fund has awarded more than $250,000 to over 280 students attending SSU. As the need for additional scholarship funding for SSU students increases, the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship has increased its annual support by over 25% in the past three academic years.

This year’s event also marks the final President’s Gala for SSU President Jeff Bauer, who announced his retirement last month.

“We are looking forward to celebrating President Bauer’s final President’s Gala at the university,” said Moore. “I hope many of our dedicated donors will be able to take this time to thank him and his wife Jeril for their remarkable 36 years of commitment to the university.”

Guests at the President’s Gala can enjoy dinner and entertainment, including a wine pull, a silent auction, and a cash bar. To learn more about or purchase tickets to this year’s President’s Gala at Shawnee State University, visit www.ssugala.com or contact the SSU Development Foundation at [email protected] or by calling (740) 351-3284.