*Full recaps of these games will be available on https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports/local-sports/ in the coming days*

LOGAN — There will be an all-Scioto County and SOC II regional final on Friday in Jim Myers Gymnasium at Logan High School.

In a pair of Division III, Region 11 semifinals, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates and Portsmouth West Lady Senators defeated their regional opponent to clinch a spot in the Elite Eight.

Wheelersburg defeated Belmont Union Local 49-47 to earn their third trip to the Region 11 final in the last five years.

.@burgladypirates advances to Friday’s Division III, Region 11 final with a 49-47 win over Union Local. The Lady Pirates get the winner of Portsmouth West and North Adams in the Region 11 final. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/3QHAnKmUdn — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 2, 2023

In the night cap, Portsmouth West made a comeback for the ages against North Adams, defeating the Green Devils 52-51 behind Emma Sayre’s go-ahead layup with 3.5 seconds left.

.@emmasayre07 steal and layup to put West ahead 52-51 with 3.5 seconds left. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/UbWbW9PzQV — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 2, 2023

FINAL: West defeats North Adams 52-51. Lady Senators are heading to the Region 11 final vs. Wheelersburg. 9-1 run in the final ~2:30 from the Lady Senators make for a comeback for the ages. #PDTSports pic.twitter.com/5r0eTq32z9 — Jacob Smith (@JacobSmithPDT) March 2, 2023

It’s the Lady Senators first-ever trip to the Regional Final.

Tip-off from Logan High School is set for 7 p.m. — the winner advances to Dayton and the Division III state semifinals.