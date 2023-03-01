*Full recaps of these games will be available on https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/category/sports/local-sports/ in the coming days*

LOGAN — There will be an all-Scioto County and SOC II regional final on Friday in Jim Myers Gymnasium at Logan High School.

In a pair of Division III, Region 11 semifinals, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates and Portsmouth West Lady Senators defeated their regional opponent to clinch a spot in the Elite Eight.

Wheelersburg defeated Belmont Union Local 49-47 to earn their third trip to the Region 11 final in the last five years.

In the night cap, Portsmouth West made a comeback for the ages against North Adams, defeating the Green Devils 52-51 behind Emma Sayre’s go-ahead layup with 3.5 seconds left.

It’s the Lady Senators first-ever trip to the Regional Final.

Tip-off from Logan High School is set for 7 p.m. — the winner advances to Dayton and the Division III state semifinals.

