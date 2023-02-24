Bible verse of the day

Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life set me free from the law of sin and death.

—Romans 8:1-2

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Grace sets us free in Jesus from our most destructive bondage, our fear of God’s judgment. God’s grace and our faith in Jesus liberated us from the law, which convicts and leads to death. The Holy Spirit sets us free, not just to fulfill what the Law intended but also to deliver us from the penalty of death that the Law required. In Jesus, and by the power of his Spirit, God sets us free to be his children forever!

My Prayer…

Abba Father, thank you for your deliverance. I know you paid a very high price to give it to me. Forgive me for not letting that deliverance make my heart soar with confident joy. Lead me by the power of your Spirit so that I can experience the freedom and joy of your salvation — not just at the end of my days, but in the moments of today. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]