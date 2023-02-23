Trojans too much

LUCASVILLE — The first four minutes of the first quarter of Wednesday’s Division III, Southeast District No. 2 semifinal would have made it seem that the Portsmouth Lady Trojans were in for a battle against higher seeded Adena.

In that time, there were five lead changes and one tie.

But the Lady Trojans had other plans.

After taking a 9-8 lead, Portsmouth would outscore the Lady Warriors 52-26 — leading by as many as 27 in their 61-34 win.

Lady Trojans coach Amy Hughes credited her team’s defense for forcing Adena in tough shots and causing turnovers while executing on the defensive glass, leading to run out opportunities.

“Our defense was really tough. We finished almost every play off with a rebound, they did get some second chances,” Hughes said. “Our offense, our passing was great tonight. Our confidence, how we’re sharing the ball and playing together as a team, it’s impressive. It’s not surprising seeing it tonight because we’ve been doing it in practice — been playing well.”

Portsmouth’s offense from inside the perimeter was another major difference in Wednesday’s result.

Attacking the rim via off-ball cuts or dribble penetration resulted in Lady Trojan points more often than not.

Sophomore Daysha Reid led Portsmouth with a game-high 19 points on nine total field goals.

Freshman Sienna Allen scored 17 on eight field goals and a free throw. Each of her field goals were two pointers.

When the Lady Trojans did hit outside shots, it was their sophomores Savannah Cantrell and Reid who did the damage.

Cantrell hit a team-high three three pointers — including two in a one minute, seven second span in the second quarter after picking up her second foul earlier in the half.

She finished with 15 points.

Freshmen Katie Ankrom and KK Mays combined for 10 points in the win as Ankrom’s six points came off the bench in a reserve role.

“We have a lot of good passers. You could see it tonight, six kids who can pass the basketball and are very unselfish,” Hughes said. “That and the moving without the basketball has really come along.”

Portsmouth, as the No. 8 seed in the Southeast District, will face No. 2 seed Portsmouth West in Saturday’s district championship game at Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

West defeated Minford 54-34 in the first Southeast District No. 2 semifinal on Wednesday.

A win for the Lady Trojans would give the program its’ first district title since back-to-back district championships in 1984 and 1985.

Tip-off between Portsmouth and West is set for 3 p.m. with a spot in the Region 11 semifinals on the line.

“West is really good, really well coached. We’re excited — can’t wait,” Hughes said. “This is what we’ve been dreaming about, getting to Waverly to play in the district final. I don’t know who’s more excited — the town, kids or the coaching staff.”

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 21 14 14 12 — 61

Adena 10 13 2 9 — 34

Portsmouth (19-5): Emily Cheatham 0 0-0 0, Sienna Allen 8 1-2 17, Daysha Reid 9 0-0 19, KK Mays 2 0-0 4, Katie Ankrom 3 0-0 6, Savannah Cantrell 6 0-1 15; TOTALS: 28 1-3 61; Three-point field goals: 4 (Savannah Cantrell 3, Daysha Reid 1)

Adena (18-6): Caelan Miner 1 0-0 3, Kiera Williams 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bowdale 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Sowers 3 0-0 7, Grace Townsend 0 0-0 0, Caroline Corcoran 1 0-0 2, Corinne Day 2 2-2 6, Sydney Ater 1 0-0 2, Emma Garrion 5 4-6 14, Hayley Bossert 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 13 6-8 34; Three-point field goals: 2 (Caelan Miner, Kamryn Sowers 1 apiece)

