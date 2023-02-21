Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 20-22

Boys Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 20
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(16) Symmes Valley 52, (17) East 47
(13) New Boston 71, (20) Miller 45
(12) Ironton St. Joseph 62, (21) Clay 51
(15) Manchester 56, (18) Southern 37
(14) South Gallia 55, (19) Meigs Eastern 53
Girls Basketball Scoreboard — Feb. 20
Division II District Semifinals
(1) Fairland 61, (8) Circleville 23 (at Logan High School)
(12) Fairfield Union 45, (4) Marietta 40 (at Logan High School)
(2) Unioto 70, (7) New Lexington 47 (at Piketon High School)
(3) Sheridan 73, (11) Athens 69 (at Piketon High School)
Girls Basketball Schedule — Feb. 22
Division III District Semifinals
(12) Lynchburg-Clay vs. (1) North Adams, 6:15 p.m. (at Jackson High School)
(7) Leesburg Fairfield vs. (6) Rock Hill, 8 p.m. (at Jackson High School)
(11) Minford vs. (2) West, 6:15 p.m. (at Valley High School)
(8) Portsmouth vs. (5) Adena, 8 p.m. (at Valley High School)
(10) Chesapeake vs. (3) Wheelersburg, 6:15 p.m. (at Athens High School)
(21) Southeastern vs. (9) Nelsonville-York, 8 p.m. (at Athens High School)
Boys Basketball Schedule— Feb. 22
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(17) Hillsboro at (1) Washington Court House, 7 p.m.
(9) Vinton County at (8) Warren, 7 p.m.
(13) Jackson at (4) New Lexington, 7 p.m.
(12) Sheridan at (5) Ironton, 7 p.m.
(15) Logan Elm at (2) Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
(10) Unioto at (7) Marietta, 7 p.m.
(14) Circleville at (3) Miami Trace, 7 p.m.
(11) Alexander at (6) Gallia Academy, 7 p.m.