AP Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll of the 2022-23 season — with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Centerville (7) 19-3 85 1 2. Lakewood St. Edward 18-2 63 2 3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2) 20-2 53 3 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-3 44 T6 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-3 39 4 (tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 19-3 39 5 7. Pickerington Cent. 17-5 38 9 8. Akr. SVSM 17-5 36 6 9. Garfield Hts. 19-3 32 8 10. Westerville N. 20-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 12

DIVISION II 1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7) 22-0 84 1 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 80 2 3. Cin. Taft 18-2 61 3 4. Sandusky 21-1 56 4 5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 19-3 44 5 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 18-4 36 6 7. Zanesville Maysville 21-1 32 8 8. Youngs. Ursuline 20-2 24 7 9. Carrollton 19-3 15 10 10. Cin. Wyoming 20-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION III 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 19-3 66 3 (tie) Minford (2) 20-1 66 2 3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 15-5 54 1 4. Malvern 21-1 51 6 (tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 51 5 6. Casstown Miami E. 20-2 48 4 7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 39 7 8. Gahanna Cols. Academy 20-2 27 9 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 21 8 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch 19-3 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION IV 1. Richmond Hts. (8) 22-0 87 1 2. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 70 3 3. Jackson Center 21-1 62 2 4. Troy Christian 19-3 51 T6 5. Convoy Crestview 19-3 50 4 6. Russia 19-3 47 5 7. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 40 8 8. Lowellville 20-2 20 T6 9. Kalida 18-4 18 T10 10. Cincinnati Christian (1) 21-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none