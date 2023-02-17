Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 10, 2023 and returned 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Reggie Wilson, 52
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Domestic Violence
Davonta Mitchell, 30
Paducah, KY, was indicted on:
Kidnapping
Aggravated Robbery
Petty Theft
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Antione Glanton, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Johnathon Harr, 31
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Rhonda Crabtree, 51
Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
John Weeks, 24
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Tommy Euton, 26
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Charles Scoggins, 44
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Claude Campbell, II, 56
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 Counts)
Joseph Oliver, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing a defaced Firearm
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Mackie Kingery, 69
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Braden Colley, 20
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
David Hammonds, 39
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Obstructing Official Business
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Amber Friedhof, 38
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Taylor, 55
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Cory Phillips, 39
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Assault (2 counts)
Aggravated Burglary (3 counts)
Having Weapons While Under Disability
John Weeks, 24
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Emily Bradford, 37
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Petty Theft
Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Mark Kitchen, 59
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kristen Lightner, 26
Vanceburg, KY, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Glenn Gilbert, 65
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
Neavida Scott, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Burglary (2 counts)
Petty Theft (2 counts)
Ashley Riley, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Telecommunications Fraud
Jedediah Webster, 45
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Brittany Etterling, 34
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Johnathon Harr, 31
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark
Tiffany Eldridge, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Theft