Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 10, 2023 and returned 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Reggie Wilson, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Domestic Violence

Davonta Mitchell, 30

Paducah, KY, was indicted on:

Kidnapping

Aggravated Robbery

Petty Theft

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Antione Glanton, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Johnathon Harr, 31

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Rhonda Crabtree, 51

Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

John Weeks, 24

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Tommy Euton, 26

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Charles Scoggins, 44

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Claude Campbell, II, 56

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 Counts)

Joseph Oliver, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing a defaced Firearm

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Mackie Kingery, 69

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Braden Colley, 20

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

David Hammonds, 39

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Obstructing Official Business

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Amber Friedhof, 38

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charles Taylor, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Cory Phillips, 39

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Assault (2 counts)

Aggravated Burglary (3 counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

John Weeks, 24

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Emily Bradford, 37

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Mark Kitchen, 59

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kristen Lightner, 26

Vanceburg, KY, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Glenn Gilbert, 65

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Neavida Scott, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Burglary (2 counts)

Petty Theft (2 counts)

Ashley Riley, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Telecommunications Fraud

Jedediah Webster, 45

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Brittany Etterling, 34

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Johnathon Harr, 31

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark

Tiffany Eldridge, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Theft