Portsmouth-Minford declared no contest after incident

PORTSMOUTH — An incident at Friday night’s Portsmouth-Minford boys basketball game at Portsmouth High School resulted in the game being declared a no-contest shortly after halftime.

As shown on the Portsmouth City Schools’ live stream of the game, with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter as Minford led 33-32, patrons on the home and visitor sides were seen running toward the exits.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, no weapons were found once the school and gymnasium were cleared of patrons.

The Portsmouth Daily Times received the following release from the PPD:

“This evening at Portsmouth High School at a basketball game between Portsmouth High School and Minford High School, there was an incident where someone allegedly had a weapon. Someone overheard the comment and ran from the gym with others following.

After the school was cleared, no weapon was found.

Officers spoke with all involved and are continuing to sort out the incident. The investigation is on going and there is a person of interest.

No students from Portsmouth or Minford were involved.

No one was hurt in the incident.”

The Minford Local School District issued the following statement via text to parents and students.

“Earlier this evening an incident occurred during our boys basketball game at Portsmouth. The game was ended after the incident, and all student athletes and spectators were safely evacuated from the gym at Portsmouth. According to our last law enforcement update, a threat of violence occurred between two groups of students that resulted in the sighting of a gun. No gun was fired at any point. As we are trained, all athletes and spectators responded appropriately to the situation. Most importantly, all student-athletes and those in attendance are safe.”