Bible verse of the day

Anyone who receives instruction in the word must share all good things with his instructor.

—Galatians 6:6

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Yes, some so-called “church leaders” take advantage of God’s flock and misuse God’s money. Church leaders who abuse God’s people are tragic and shameful. Many of God’s genuine servants minister with few economic resources or financial support. While God never promised ministers of the Word economic wealth, he does remind us that our care for them is very important. Let’s use this week to support those who share God’s word with us. Let’s remember that sharing “all good things” means much more than money! Let’s keep our missionaries, ministers, and teachers in our prayers. Let’s commit to sending them regular notes of specific encouragement, so their ministry blesses others, the Lord, themselves, and us!

My Prayer…

Holy God, you sent the Living Word so I could know you. Thank you for those who have shared your Word with me. I ask you to bless the Bible teachers, the ministers of the Word, and the pastor-teachers who have shared your truth and grace with me. Protect them from discouragement and sin. Strengthen their will. Bless their families. Fill them with your Spirit and power. And dear Father, please use me to help them know how precious they are to you and to me. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]