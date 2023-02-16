Jaycees triple membership, look ahead

The Portsmouth Area Jaycees have been revamping their membership base and refocusing on the group’s mission in recent months, according to Treasurer Gary Jenkins. The group has tripled its membership, is looking at developing their property and turning it into a hub for business where connections are made and building a network of leadership opportunities for young entrepreneurs and more.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portsmouth Area Junior Chamber of Commerce was struggling to keep the minimum number of members to stay chartered with the state. Towards the end of 2022, they were considering closing their doors forever. That was when our current president, Cole Tackett, sprang into action. Cole recruited myself and several others to spearhead this project. We are very proud to announce that we have currently tripled the number of members from last year and are continuing to grow.”

Jenkins is the owner of Jenkins Family Enterprises, which he started three years ago. The young entrepreneur says he learned quickly that starting a business from scratch isn’t easy and he tackled obstacles in ways he wished he hadn’t needed to. He sees the Jaycees as an opportunity to help people like himself with starting business and getting involved in the community.

“The Portsmouth Area Junior Chamber of Commerce is designed to help facilitate business development for young entrepreneurs,” Jenkins said. “Had I had access to the knowledge and information we are currently looking to provide, it would have made the journey over the past three years easier. Many of my fellow young entrepreneurs felt the same way and wanted to give back to their community by saving the organization.”

Some of the new members include Tackett, Jenkins, Jaclynn Adkins, and Ryan and Audrey Schiesser. The group in place now is in the middle of planning for a future of business and development that will connect and help all young entrepreneurs.

“The Jaycees look to implement a leadership program to aid young entrepreneurs. We strive to create connections within our community that will allow our membership and associates to engage in a working relationship with their peers and develop effective business growth,” Jenkins said.

A major focus on the group’s mind is that of its property, which is currently in need of a little love, according to Jenkins, but they’re dedicated to fundraising and managing the property in a productive way. They will be releasing more information to the community about their plans as they’re being developed.

Anyone interested in the group’s mission, or in joining the Jaycees, can reach out to Jenkins at 740.550.1525. They continue to look for new members and connections that will allow them to grow further.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected]