SCDD awarded a 3-year accreditation by the state

PORTSMOUTH– The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities has been awarded another three-year accreditation from the state of Ohio, following a rigorous application and review process that began last fall.

State accreditation is a regular and recurring process in which the state of Ohio reviews all of the programs and services offered by the local boards of DD to ensure they are maintaining state standards. Upon completing the application process, the state of Ohio can award accreditation for anywhere between one to three years.

“Accreditation ensures we’re meeting all of the standards of Medicaid, Department of Developmental Disabilities, and the Ohio Revised Code,” said Scioto County Developmental Disabilities SSA Director Chad Phipps. “Health and safety are at the forefront, as well as behavior support, employment and board practices, and our individual service planning and waiver authorization. They also reviewed our Early Intervention program, and we did really well with no citations in that department.”

The process always goes into the community to speak with individuals served by the SCDD.

“There’s how it looks on paper, but they also want to get that feeling that we’re doing all we can in our community,” Phipps said.

Showing its continued commitment to excellence, the SCDD was previously accredited for the maximum term of three years in 2019, and now has earned the maximum term again in 2022.

“We are blessed to have a good team of solid folks. We feel really good to have received the highest accreditation both in 2019 and 2022,” Phipps said. “We continue to expand our services and we want to be sure we’re hitting every individual and their family in Scioto County if they wish to receive our service.”

For more information about the programs and services at the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotodd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook.