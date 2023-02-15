Bible verse of the day

Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account. Do this so that their work will be a joy, not a burden, for that would be of no benefit to you.

—Hebrews 13:17

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

We often fail to realize that one of the best ways we can improve Kingdom leadership is by being better followers. Kingdom leadership means that leaders must answer to God for how they have led. Kingdom citizenship means that we will be held responsible for obeying and blessing our leaders. What have you done to show your love, respect, and support for your church leaders lately?

My Prayer…

Almighty King, all authority and dominion belong to you. You alone are worthy of power and the right to rule. Please bless our leaders at church so that they may lead by serving and following Christ. Please empower me to follow their leadership in ways that exalt the cause of Christ and bless the leaders in your Kingdom. May my life never be a burden to them or an embarrassment to you. In Jesus’ name, I ask it. Amen.

