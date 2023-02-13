Bible verse of the day

Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

—Ephesians 5:21

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Worship on Sunday can be inspiring and uplifting. Worship in everyday life can be exhilarating. Worship in our relationships can be transformational. But such worship always requires that we give up our own ways, our own wills, and our own wants and learn to live for another. If we truly live with Christ Jesus as our Lord, we will live as he did; we will submit to others to serve them for their good and to meet their needs. Sometimes that means being tender. Other times that means being tough. But it always means living to God’s glory.

My Prayer…

O LORD God Almighty, I find it hard to submit myself and my desires to anyone else. I find it so easy to see things only from my point of view. I catch myself looking out for my own self-interest and not the welfare of others. Please fill me with your Spirit more mightily so that my life displays your love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control. In Jesus’ name, I ask for your divine help so that my life displays more of Jesus’ character. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]