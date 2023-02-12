Easy Itailian sytle Brussel sprouts

Hello. In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Jesse Caplinger with her easy Italian style baked Brussel sprouts. Jesse says she has an easy recipe for a twist on Brussel sprouts. You know the good ole saying — eat your Brussel sprouts, they are good for you. Yes they are.

This is a great recipe, Jesse. I love Brussel sprouts. Thank you so much.

Easy Italian Style

Baked Brussel Sprouts

(serves four as a side dish)

Ingredients

1+1/2 pounds fresh Brussel sprouts or two packages of frozen Brussel sprouts, defrosted.

1/4 can of Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon olive or cooking oil

1/3 sick of butter or margarine, sliced into small pieces

1 – 2+1/2 ounce package of real bacon bits

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Cut Brussel sprouts in half (smaller ones) or quarter (larger ones), depending on the size.

Place the Brussel sprouts in a saucepan with just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat. Let them set on the burner (with the stove turned off) for about 5 minutes.

Drain off the water and then place the Brussel sprouts in a medium sized casserole baking dish.

Evenly drizzle the Brussel sprouts with the oil.

Season the top with salt and pepper to your taste.

Cover the Brussel sprouts with the Parmesan cheese.

Stir to coat the Brussel sprouts with the oil, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Spread the Mozzarella cheese over the top and then the bacon bits.

Evenly place the butter slices on top (so they melt down through when it bakes).

Bake uncovered in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for a 1/2 hour and serve.

