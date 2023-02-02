Portsmouth man arrested after shooting

PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival, it was learned that the victim had been shot by her live-in boyfriend. The shooting occurred after an ongoing argument in which the boyfriend was making threats and pointing the gun at the victim’s face. The male fled on foot, with the firearm, prior to the arrival of deputies.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the victim has been identified as Sara Swallows, age 34. She was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, then later transferred to Saint Mary’s in Huntington, West Virginia.

Detectives received information that the suspect had been seen prior to the shooting near his wife’s residence discharging a firearm. The suspect was also seen on the property of the victim’s ex-boyfriend prior to the shooting. Detectives received information that the suspect was on the run and that he was not willing to come in for an interview.

On Tuesday, January 31st, detectives received information, which included pictures and a video, that the suspect was in the Minford area around his wife’s residence as well as the location of the shooting. Sheriff Thoroughman states that this information was shared with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling on ST RT 335 in Minford and were able to conduct a traffic stop. The traffic stop resulted in the recovery of drugs and a firearm, as well as the suspect being arrested without incident.

Arrested was Reggie Wilson, age 52, last known address was 2090 Riddlebarger Road, Portsmouth, Ohio. Wilson was charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Drug Abuse, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Wilson was being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $31,000 bond

and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday February 1, 2023 and was allowed to sign his own bond.

Sheriff David Thoroughman states that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093.