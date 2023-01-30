SSU Career Services helps students jump start careers

PORTSMOUTH-Assisting students in accelerating their understanding and development of their careers, Associate Director for Career Services at Shawnee State University, Austin Raines, wants the campus community to be aware of the many resources available through the office.

“Often, we hear individuals referring to us as the office that reviews resumes and cover letters,” Raines said. “I want to ensure our campus is aware that we do so much more.”

While Career Services does have student assistants who will help with resumes and cover letters – including free resume printing on resume paper – the staff also offers professional skill building (interviewing, networking, etc.), internship, job, and graduate school search, help in understanding job offers and salary negotiations, and assistance with professional clothing. The staff also helps students choose a fulfilling career path through career counseling.

“All of our services are important, but career counseling is crucial,” said Raines. “Research has estimated that the average person spends over 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime. We educate individuals on how those hours impact us holistically speaking and the importance of prioritizing careers that enable us to follow our passions.”

Within the office, Raines and his staff uses various assessment platforms that help students identify majors and careers that align with their interests, values, personalities, and skills.

“We help them analyze those results and use various techniques to help them feel confident in that decision,” said Raines. “For example, additional occupational research, insight from faculty and staff members, informational interviews, and experiential education.”

Career Services also works with GRIT – a community program that offers career coaching utilizing a free aptitude test called Future Plans.

“Students can meet with a GRIT Coach, who is not necessarily connected to Shawnee State, so that they can hear an outside perspective because our goal is for them to be successful wherever that is,” Raines said.

Last fall, the Office of Career Services opened a Professional Headshot Booth in its office, allowing students, faculty and staff the opportunity to take and receive a professional headshot in less than fifteen minutes.

“You are able to use the photo on whatever platform you desire,” he said. “You can make a difference in what could be your first impression with a professional headshot.”

To learn more about Career Services at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/career-services.