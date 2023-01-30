SOMC providing Smoking Cessation Support Group

PORTSMOUTH-Anyone wishing to quit smoking is invited to join SOMC Community Health’s Smoking Cessation Support Group. The group is designed for those wishing to quit smoking and gain support, as well as anyone who has already quit and wishes to be part of the smoking cessation community.

The Smoking Cessation group is organized through Facebook Groups, and will host virtual meetings through Zoom on the last Tuesday of every month. During these meetings, Community Health will answer questions and offer support to those in attendance. Meetings will last 20-30 minutes, and a recording will be available for members to playback later.

This year’s meetings are currently scheduled to begin at 1pm on January 31, February 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, September 26, October 31, November 28 and December 26.

In order to join, simply search “SOMC Smoking Cessation” on Facebook and click to join the group. The group is facilitated by Tabitha Crank, a nurse at SOMC Community Health.