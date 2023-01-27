Drugs Seized and 4 arrested at local residence

SCIOTO COUNTY- Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk shared that on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assisted the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T. and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road, Minford, Ohio.

Recovered at the residence was 96 grams of Fentanyl, 315 grams of Methamphetamine (ICE), 14 grams of Cocaine and approximately $1,000.00 cash. The total street value of the illegal drugs that were seized is $26,750.

Arrested at this residence were:

Jessica Elizabeth Jones, age 31, of 58 Young Street Lucasville, Ohio. Jones was charged with a warrant out of Pike County for Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile, a felony of the 4th degree.

Brian Garrett Mann, age 39, of 55 Crull Road Minford, Ohio. Mann was charged with a warrant for Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

Kaleb Andrew Hitchcock, age 24, of 4848 Lucasville Minford Road, Minford, Ohio. Hitchcock was charged with a Probation Violation & a Failure to appear warrant, both a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

Kyle Adam Hitchcock, age 31, of 4848 Lucasville Minford Road, Minford, Ohio. Hitchcock was charged with a Probation Violation, a felony of the 5th degree.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and additional evidence will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date that could result in more charges being filed.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank all of the agencies involved in this operation for their assistance and the continued opportunity to work jointly.

Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.