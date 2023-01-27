Bible verse of the day

But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us.

—2 Corinthians 4:7

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

While there are many talented and successful Christians in the world today, they are merely vessels for God’s message of grace, hope, and power. Our focus should never be on the container for the message. Instead, what is most important is the integrity of the messenger no matter the situation, so that the message can be seen without distraction. God’s power is what sustains us, not our own, we are simply a vessel, a tool, in the hands of the Lord.

My Prayer…

Almighty and all-powerful God, thank you for using me to minister to others as your partner in the work of grace. May my service help them more perfectly see the glory of your truth and grace you gave us in your Son. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]