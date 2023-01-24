Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 23
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
South Webster 58, Northwest 25
West 58, Valley 30
Wheelersburg 61, Oak Hill 10
Waverly 61, Eastern 15
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
New Boston 50, Ironton St. Joseph 24
Symmes Valley 48, Clay 18
Peebles 55, Green 20 (non-league)
Ohio Valley Conference
Rock Hill 50, Portsmouth 47
South Point 26, Ironton 25
Chesapeake 56, Coal Grove 38
Fairland 81, Gallia Academy 26
Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 23
East 75, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 43