Minford Basketball Homecoming Queen and Court

Minford High School will hold its Winter Homecoming, December 16, 2022 immediately following the JV boys basketball game. The theme selected for this year’s homecoming is White Christmas.

The Minford Winter Homecoming Queen is Miss Sydney Mougey. She is the daughter of Syleana and Shane Mougey of Minford. She is being escorted by seniors Adam Crank, son of Mandy and Owen Crank of Lucasville and Noah Martin, son of Tammy and Tom Martin of Minford.

Senior Attendant is Miss Isabella Fitch. She is the daughter of Jessica and Nathan Fitch and is being escorted by Bailey White, son of Erika Lawson and Aaron White of Portsmouth.

Another Attendant representing the senior class is Miss Haley Knore. Haley is the daughter of Matt and Jamie Knore and is being escorted by Joe Hannah, son of Mike and Julie

Hannah.

The SCCTC Attendant Miss Alyssa Jolee Potter, a junior, is the daughter of John and Micah Potter of Minford. Her escort is Bennett Kayser, son of Craig and Hillary Pacer of Minford.

The junior Attendant is Miss Meredith Byrd. Meredith is the daughter of Jimmy and Tara Byrd of Jackson. She is being escorted by Jeffery Pica, son of Jeff and Nancy Pica of

Minford.

Miss Joey Neal, the sophomore Attendant, is the daughter of Jessica and Casey Neal of Minford and is being escorted by Myles Montgomery, son of Katie and Aaron Montgomery

of Minford.

The freshman Attendant is Miss Brylen Scarfpin is the daughter of Ryan and Andrea Scarfpin of Minford and is being escorted by Peyton Caudill son of Scott Caudill and Anne

Caudill of Minford.

Seating will be on a first come basis. Entry is $5 per person. The ceremony will begin immediately following the boys basketball JV game. A dance will follow after the Varsity game until 11:30pm.

Freshman Attendant, Brylen Scarfpin https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_8B0C3681-BB16-4C4D-9C0A-25F9B3C52511_ne2022121584728744.jpeg Freshman Attendant, Brylen Scarfpin Sophomore Attendant, Joey Neal https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_1870FAEF-E1F4-45CE-BFBB-B748C6B2727A_ne2022121584912336.jpeg Sophomore Attendant, Joey Neal Junior Attendant, Meredith Byrd https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Meredith_1.jpeg Junior Attendant, Meredith Byrd SCCTC Attendant, Alyssa Jolee Potter https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Porter_1.jpeg SCCTC Attendant, Alyssa Jolee Potter Senior Attendant, Isabella Fitch https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Fitch_1.jpeg Senior Attendant, Isabella Fitch Senior Attendant, Haley Knore https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Knore_1.jpeg Senior Attendant, Haley Knore Queen, Sydney Mougey https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Soph_1.jpeg Queen, Sydney Mougey