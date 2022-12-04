LUCASVILLE – David Richard Hobbs, 72 of Lucasville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth. He was born on July 18, 1950 in Traverse City, Michigan to the late James Arthur Hobbs, Sr. and Daisy Francis Hamlin Hobbs. Surviving are his children; Richard Don (Bobbi Jo) Hobbs of West Portsmouth, Michael Wallace of Portsmouth and Bridget (Mark) Puckett of Minford; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren on the way; adoptive daughter, Vanessa Clark of McDermott; siblings, Donald (Carolyn) Hobbs of Lucasville, William (Lita) Hobbs of Lucasville, Randy (Nan) Hobbs of Lucasville, Barbara Stevens of Lucasville, Sue (Jim) Throckmorton of Lucasville and Nancy Zickgraff of Hillsboro. In addition to his parent, David was preceded in death by one grandson; Dartanian Michael Wallace; siblings, Roger Hobbs, Michael Hobbs, James Hobbs, Jr., Larry Hobbs, Ronald Hobbs and Carol Ramsey.

David was a retired janitor from Northwest Local Schools and a member of McCullough Baptist Church where he faithfully taught Sunday School to numerous children. He enjoyed his family especially spending time with his grandchildren, Breanna, Bryse and Tyler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Baptist Church in Lucasville with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com