Shawnee State University Day of Giving raises $35,000

PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has raised $35,225 thanks to the support of nearly 70 donors during its sixth annual Day of Giving held on Nov. 29. The fundraiser held every year as part of Giving Tuesday – the philanthropic holiday held traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – raises monies for The Shawnee Fund.

As the foundation’s unrestricted giving fund, The Shawnee Fund provides support across all areas of campus including scholarships, campus grants, student and faculty research, facility enhancements, student and academic programming, and more. One of the foundation’s most in-demand funds, The Shawnee Fund can provide immediate support to the campus community and its most pressing needs.

“The support of our donors to The Shawnee Fund is amazing,” said Jessica McCallister, SSUDF’s Assistant Director of Annual Giving. “Their generosity allows us to continue providing opportunities across campus that enhance the college experience for students, faculty, and all of our campus community. We thank them tremendously for always supporting our foundation and the work that we do.”

To learn more about initiatives within the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, visit www.givetossu.com.

Totals from this years Day of Giving https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_AA109C0F-4FF8-45E5-8040-A2DBDF6ABC80_ne2022122121319533.jpeg Totals from this years Day of Giving